Il Tornado: BBB warns homeowners hit by storm damage to avoid scammers

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning homeowners dealing with storm damage that they may be targeted by scammers.

Steve Bernas, the head of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois, says scammers and shoddy contractors come out like clockwork after a crisis.

"This is a dream come true for a scammer because they come in from all over the U.S., they are called storm chasers, not the good kind that chase storms, these are storm chaser contractors who take advantage of consumers," Bernas said.

IL tornado: Naperville, Woodridge residents continue cleanup after storm damage

Bernas offers several tips to protect yourself. They include do your research, contact your insurance company and get more than one estimate.
