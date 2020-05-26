EF-0 tornado flips woman's car on I-80 in Minooka, downs trees, utility poles

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is recovering after a tornado flipped her car over while she was driving home.Jessica Woodison was driving on I-80 in Minooka over the weekend when she said she pulled over on the side of the road because the rain was heavy. Then her car started rocking back and forth."Within 15 seconds, it happened so fast, my car flew against the median, and it rolled around and it landed upside down," Woodison said.Woodison has a few cuts, bruises and neck pain.The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the area. Along with flipping Woodison's car, there's more damage in the area, including downed trees and utility poles.