Tower Hill Stables in Hampshire catches fire, 1 horse killed, officials say

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters battled a blaze at horse stables in Kane County Friday night.Fire crews responded to the fire at Tower Hill Stables in Hampshire, Ill., shortly after 9 p.m. The stable is located on Tower Road, about 10 minutes from Interstate 90 and Route 47, according to their website.It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. No injuries had been reported as of early Saturday. One horse died, officials said.Tower Hill offers horse boarding, riding lessons, horseback trail rides, training, clinics, camps and horses for sale, according to its website.