Chicago holds 2 town hall halls about community safety amid drop in shootings, more carjackings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Efforts continue to reduce violence among younger people in Chicago are the focus of the first safety town hall Saturday.It's for residents between the ages of 14 and 24. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is even expected to be there.Another town hall takes place at 2:30 p.m., addressing safety efforts in specific regions of Chicago. Both meetings are at the Harold Washington Library.Chicago is seeing a drop in shootings and murders so far this year. But other crimes, like carjackings, are up.There has been drop in shootings this year. There were 582 shootings as of March of last year, which are now down to 508. There have also been fewer homicides, with a total of 128 reported so far this year.Chicago Police Department data shows other crimes, like carjackings, are on the rise, though.The hope is for more improving crime numbers with the help of these safety town halls.