Chicago holds neighborhood town halls about community safety, efforts to reduce violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office has scheduled region-based town halls for Chicago residents to hear violence prevention strategies, ask questions, share feedback and be informed of future plans.Here's the full list of town halls:Date: Saturday, March 19thLocation: Garfield Park Gold Dome Field House100 N Central Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60624Time: 10 AMDate: Wednesday, March 23rdLocation: Chicago State University's EMIL & PATRICIA A. JONES CONVOCATION CENTER9501 S. KING DRIVE CHICAGO IL 60628Time: 6 PMDate: Saturday, April 2ndLocation: Harold Washington Library Center - Winter Garden400 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605Time: 10 AMDate: Saturday, April 2ndLocation: Harold Washington Library Center - Winter Garden400 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605Time: 2 PMDate: Monday, April 4thLocation: Daley College7500 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60652Time: 6 PMDate: Tuesday, April 5thLocation: Truman College Gymnasium1145 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640Time: 6 PMDates and locations for the town halls can also be viewed here.