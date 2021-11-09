ABC7 presents Disney Ultimate Toy Drive sponsored by IHOP, The RoomPlace

Wish List For Children Infant - Age 13:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago presents The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, sponsored by IHOP and The RoomPlace, to benefit, which helps brighten the holidays for children. The toy drive will kick off with hosts Val Ryan and Ryan Chiaverini on ABC 7's Windy City Weekend, Friday, Nov. 12, at 11:30 a.m. This is the eighth year that ABC 7 Chicago has joined forces with Toys for Tots.For more than 70 years, The Walt Disney Company has brought comfort, happiness and inspiration to kids and families in need during the holiday season with Toys for Tots. Disney is inspiring hope where it's needed most and has contributed a $500,000 donation to Toys for Toys.The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive's mission has one focus: to help make a child's holiday wish come true. To that end, Val and Ryan will encourage ABC 7 viewers to drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating IHOP or The RoomPlace locations from Nov. 11 through Dec. 19. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will then distribute those toys to less fortunate children in the community.Toys for Tots Coordinators U.S. Marine Sgt. Yizet Vargas and Marine veteran George Hyman will appear on WINDY CITY WEEKEND to talk about the impact of the Toys for Tots campaign on Nov. 12. They will be joined by Armand Aviles, district manager, IHOP and Valerie Knight, vice president for Marketing, The RoomPlace.The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots goal is "to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens."The following is a suggested list of toys for donation:BooksPuzzlesArts & CraftsMusical ToysStuffed AnimalsCars & TrucksBoard GamesAction FiguresBlocks & LegosElectronicsInfant ToysDollsADDISON, IL - 1671 W. Lake StreetAURORA, IL - 583 S. Route 59AURORA, IL - 2455 Augusta WayBOLINGBROOK, IL - 730 N. Janes AvenueBOURBONNAIS, IL - 1347 Kinneman DriveBRIDGEVIEW,IL - 7240 W. 79th StreetCHICAGO, IL - 3760 N. Halsted at BroadwayCHICAGO, IL - 4210 N. Cicero Avenue, north of Irving Park RoadCHICAGO, IL - 2818 W. Diversey Avenue, at CaliforniaCHICAGO, IL - 5929 N. Lincoln Avenue, south of PetersonCHICAGO, IL - 7601 S. Cicero, Ford City MallCICERO, IL - 3003 S. Cicero, Target Plaza - corner of 31st and Cicero AvenueCRESTWOOD, IL - 4821 Cal Sag Road at Cicero AvenueCRYSTAL LAKE, IL - 6606 Northwest HighwayELGIN, IL - 101 S. Randall RoadEVANSTON, IL - 100 Asbury Avenue, Howard and N. Western AvenueHAMMOND, IN - 938 Indianapolis AvenueHILLSIDE, IL - 100 S. Mannheim RoadHOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - 2250 Barrington RoadLANSING, IL - 2430 173rd StreetMATTESON, IL - 20900 Cicero AvenueMcHENRY, IL - 4228 W. Elm StreetMELROSE PARK, IL - 1040 W. North AvenueMERRILLVILLE, IN - 1474 E. 79th Street, just off Route 30 (Costco Plaza)MICHIGAN CITY, IN - 5225 Franklin StreetMORRIS, IL - 60 Hampton Street, I-80 and Route 47NORRIDGE, IL - 7056 W. Forest Preserve DriveOSWEGO, IL - 2850 U.S. Highway 34, in front of Home DepotPERU, IL - 4383 Venture Drive, across from TargetROSEMONT, IL - 7120 N. Mannheim RoadSCHAUMBURG, IL - 1700 E. Higgins RoadSCHEREVILLE, IL - 1850 U.S. Highway 41SKOKIE, IL - 9500 Skokie Boulevard, south of Golf RoadST. CHARLES, IL - 125 Smith Road, corner of Smith Road and North AvenueVERNON HILLS, IL - 700 N. Milwaukee Avenue at Town Line RoadWAUKEGAN, IL - 2662 Belvidere RoadALGONQUIN - 2471 Randall Rd.ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - 40 E. Rand RdAURORA - 732 N. Route 59 (Fox Valley)BLOOMINGDALE - 215 Gary Ave.CHICAGO - 2525 N. Harlem Ave.CHICAGO - 2575 N. Elston Ave.CHICAGO - 8027 S. Cicero Ave.DOWNERS GROVE - 1500 W. 75'th St.GURNEE - 6148 W. Grand Ave.HOMEWOOD - 18150 S. 