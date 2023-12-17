Chicago pastor blesses families from across city with annual Acts of Kindness Toy Giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Families from neighborhoods across the city benefitted from a local pastor's annual Christmas toy drive Saturday.

Once again, pastor Earl Grandberry is spreading holiday cheer by blessing others through his Acts of Kindness Toy Giveaway.

"I got tic-tac-toe cause tic-tac-toe is my favorite," 7-year-old gift recipient Michael Ewing said.

Each child received two presents at the South Loop event.

Roughly 1,500 toys were given away in about an hour.

"It feels awesome and I got headphones," gift recipient Tia Jackson said.

Parents like Tiana Turner said the free gifts help to ease the burden of figuring out how to make Christmas for her 8-year-old and her 7-year-old twins.

"I like when they are able to come out and receive and see that people are giving them things," Turner said. "They enjoy it."

Pastor Grandberry left behind a successful insurance sales career to start True Rock Ministries about 40 years ago.

Since then, with the help of donors and sponsors, he has made it his mission to help those in need who are often overlooked.

"If someone calls and I have it, I'm going to give it to them," Grandberry said. "This is my ministry. This is my assignment."

In all, about 800 families were blessed with toys and more.

Free groceries were given away on a first-come-first-serve basis. New arrival migrants were treated to hot chili and warm clothing.

Grandberry said the blessings won't stop there. He said his acts of kindness truck will soon be hitting the road to deliver gifts and food to those who need it the most.