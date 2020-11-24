Get a jump start on your shopping list with 2020's top toys

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8119606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here is a look at holiday toys that teach kids social responsibility.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holiday shopping for kids can be overwhelming with so many toys and games on the market.We are narrowing down the list for you with 2020's top toys, according to the Toy Association.Adrienne Appell with the Toy Association discussed this year's trends and top picks you'll want to get wrapped and under the tree.The Chocolate Pen is the perfect gift for any kid who loves dessert decorating shows, Appell said.It's like a 3D pen-- but for chocolate!Some of the toys include Chocolate Pens, The Fresh Dolls, The #UpsideDownChallenge Game, Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition Toy, DIY Rainbow Catcher and Power Treads- all nominees for the Toy of the Year Award.