More than 1.8M Toyota RAV4 vehicles recalled due to replacement battery fire risk

Toyota is recalling more than 1.8 million RAV4s due to a fire risk from some replacement batteries, the company announced Wednesday.

Toyota is recalling more than 1.8 million RAV4s, the company announced Wednesday.

Specifically, it is recalling certain vehicles from model years 2013-2018.

At issue is a fire risk from some replacement batteries, Toyota said in a statement. Since some replacement batteries in the SUV aren't the correct dimensions, they could shake loose and start a fire if the car makes a sharp turn.

"Some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for the subject vehicles have smaller top dimensions than others. If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns," Toyota said. "The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit."

RELATED: Toyota recalls Tundra models in largest recall this year

Toyota said it is working on a remedy that would replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover at no cost to owners. They will be notified in December.

Toyota said those with affected vehicles can enter the vehicle information number or license plate information at the Toyota website or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website for recalls.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)