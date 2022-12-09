Sam's Toy Box: Retro rewind

Samantha Chatman shares the nostalgic toys that'll take you back down memory lane.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Friday's edition of Sam's Toybox, we have retro toys! gifts that adults may remember playing with when they were young.

Lil Cuddles - So Real Laughing Baby (Madame Alexander)

-14-inch Lil' Cuddles Laughing Baby doll has soft body and molded head, arms, and legs.

-The doll wears a playful aqua alligator print sleeper with matching hat.

- Includes bottle, pacifier, and fabric diaper.

- Kids can place the baby doll's thumb or bottle in the baby's mouth.

- Ages: 2+

- MSRP: $19.97

-Available: Amazon, Madamealexander.com, Walmart

Barrel of Monkeys (Winning Moves Games)

-Remember all the fun with this classic version of Barrel of Monkeys!

- The monkeys have the nostalgic look and feel parents may remember.

- Their arms link together correctly while kids play.

- Contains 15 red classic plastic monkeys and one yellow monkey barrel.

- Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $8.95

- Available: Amazon, winning-moves.com

90 Years of Play (Lego)

-Kids can dive into a history of playful learning with the LEGO Classic 90 Years of Play building set.

- Featuring a rainbow of colorful LEGO pieces and 15 mini build recreations of popular LEGO sets from across the years.

- Kids, adults and grandparents can revel in a fun and nostalgic building experience as they recreate iconic LEGO toys.

- Ages: 5+

- MSRP: $49,99

- Available: Major Retailers

Vital Hero (Bandai America)

-Vital Hero is the brand-new, inter-ACTIVE band that evolves how kids play, stay active, and compete with friends through raising and training Digital Monsters on this wearable device.

- Featuring a full-color LED display screen and built-in vital activity monitor, the first wave of bands introduces one unique digital monster, per band, that kids can train through completing a range of missions, such as, shadow boxing, squatting, sprint challenges, walking, and more!

- Each mission and daily activity evolves the digital monster and makes it stronger.

- The monster will prompt kids into battles, and provides endless fun in solo play or with friends. - Ages: 8+

- MSRP: $64.99

- Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)

Kids can swing, kick, and spike their way to victory with a collection of sports that puts them right into the action!

- Play together in person, online with friends and family, or challenge friendly competitors near and far with the new iteration of the classic Wii Sports series!

- Turn real-world actions into in-game movements using Joy-Con controllers and compete in six sports, including Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara (swordplay).

- Use a Joy-Con accessory in the physical version to kick the ball in Soccer Shoot-Out!

- Plus, a seventh sport will be added this fall - get ready to Golf!

- Ages: E 10+

- MSRP: $39.99 (digital), $49.99 (physical, with leg strap accessory)

- Available: GameStop, nintendo.com, Target, Walmart, Amazon

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.