Sam's Toy Box: Retro rewind

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Friday's edition of Sam's Toybox, we have retro toys! gifts that adults may remember playing with when they were young.
Lil Cuddles - So Real Laughing Baby (Madame Alexander)
-14-inch Lil' Cuddles Laughing Baby doll has soft body and molded head, arms, and legs.
-The doll wears a playful aqua alligator print sleeper with matching hat.
- Includes bottle, pacifier, and fabric diaper.
- Kids can place the baby doll's thumb or bottle in the baby's mouth.
- Ages: 2+
- MSRP: $19.97
-Available: Amazon, Madamealexander.com, Walmart
Barrel of Monkeys (Winning Moves Games)
-Remember all the fun with this classic version of Barrel of Monkeys!
- The monkeys have the nostalgic look and feel parents may remember.
- Their arms link together correctly while kids play.
- Contains 15 red classic plastic monkeys and one yellow monkey barrel.
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $8.95
- Available: Amazon, winning-moves.com
90 Years of Play (Lego)
-Kids can dive into a history of playful learning with the LEGO Classic 90 Years of Play building set.
- Featuring a rainbow of colorful LEGO pieces and 15 mini build recreations of popular LEGO sets from across the years.
- Kids, adults and grandparents can revel in a fun and nostalgic building experience as they recreate iconic LEGO toys.
- Ages: 5+
- MSRP: $49,99
- Available: Major Retailers
Vital Hero (Bandai America)
-Vital Hero is the brand-new, inter-ACTIVE band that evolves how kids play, stay active, and compete with friends through raising and training Digital Monsters on this wearable device.
- Featuring a full-color LED display screen and built-in vital activity monitor, the first wave of bands introduces one unique digital monster, per band, that kids can train through completing a range of missions, such as, shadow boxing, squatting, sprint challenges, walking, and more!
- Each mission and daily activity evolves the digital monster and makes it stronger.
- The monster will prompt kids into battles, and provides endless fun in solo play or with friends. - Ages: 8+
- MSRP: $64.99
- Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target
Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
Kids can swing, kick, and spike their way to victory with a collection of sports that puts them right into the action!
- Play together in person, online with friends and family, or challenge friendly competitors near and far with the new iteration of the classic Wii Sports series!
- Turn real-world actions into in-game movements using Joy-Con controllers and compete in six sports, including Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara (swordplay).
- Use a Joy-Con accessory in the physical version to kick the ball in Soccer Shoot-Out!
- Plus, a seventh sport will be added this fall - get ready to Golf!
- Ages: E 10+
- MSRP: $39.99 (digital), $49.99 (physical, with leg strap accessory)
- Available: GameStop, nintendo.com, Target, Walmart, Amazon
For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.