Sam's Toy Box: Socially responsible fun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Friday edition of Sam's Toy Box, we're taking a look at gifts that teach kids about social responsibility.
These toys include eco-friendly presents-toys that celebrate culture and representation-and a lot more!
Mega Blocks Green Town Build & Learn Eco House
-Toddlers can learn more green behaviors with this building set that includes 89 big building blocks and three rolling wheelbases.
-Kids can build a house, four characters, a rolling electric car, two rolling bicycles, a greenhouse with veggies, solar panels and turning wind turbines.
-Little ones can also mix and match the four buildable characters.
-This building set is a certified CarbonNeutral product by Natural Capital Partners.
-The packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials.
-The pieces are made of a minimum of 56% plant-based materials (sugar cane material) and a minimum of 26% ISCC-certified plastics.
-Ages: 12 MOS+
-MSRP: $29.99
-Available: Amazon
Playfoam Naturals (Educational Insights)
-This environmentally friendly learning compound combines sensory play with sustainability.
-Boosts creativity and imagination as they mold and shape this squishable sensation and learn key fine motor skills along the way.
-Great for use in sensory bins, classrooms and calming corners.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $16.99
-Available: Amazon
Rock The Bells Fresh Dolls (World of EPI)
-This partnership between the World of EPI and Rock the Bells, a hip-hop lifestyle platform founded by LL Cool J, celebrates hip-hop's 50th anniversary through a product line that reflects its culture and authenticity.
-Kids can embrace their love of hip-hop through an assortment of iconic collectable hip-hop dolls, role-play products, kid's costumes, fashion accessories, and coloring books.
-Each doll is adorned culturally representative and contemporary clothing, bringing the fashion influences of hip-hop to the one-of-a-kind artistic sculpts and custom blended skin tones the World of EPI is known for.
-Contemporary modern artist J. Pierce creatively designs thematic coloring books that the young and young at heart can enjoy.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $14.47
-Available: Walmart
Care Bears 40th Anniversary Care-A-Lot Bear (Basic Fun!)
-The Care Bears brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022.
-In celebration of this milestone, meet Care-a-Lot Bear, the very first bear to exist in the magical kingdom of Care-a-Lot.
-This collector's edition bear features beautiful, super-soft, multicolored plush with a unique silver shimmer effect throughout its fur, a shimmery belly badge, and a 40th anniversary logo embroidered
on its foot.
-Includes a certificate of authenticity.
-Ages: 4+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Major retailers
