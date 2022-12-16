Sam's Toy Box: Socially responsible fun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Friday edition of Sam's Toy Box, we're taking a look at gifts that teach kids about social responsibility.

These toys include eco-friendly presents-toys that celebrate culture and representation-and a lot more!

Mega Blocks Green Town Build & Learn Eco House

-Toddlers can learn more green behaviors with this building set that includes 89 big building blocks and three rolling wheelbases.

-Kids can build a house, four characters, a rolling electric car, two rolling bicycles, a greenhouse with veggies, solar panels and turning wind turbines.

-Little ones can also mix and match the four buildable characters.

-This building set is a certified CarbonNeutral product by Natural Capital Partners.

-The packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials.

-The pieces are made of a minimum of 56% plant-based materials (sugar cane material) and a minimum of 26% ISCC-certified plastics.

-Ages: 12 MOS+

-MSRP: $29.99

-Available: Amazon

Playfoam Naturals (Educational Insights)

-This environmentally friendly learning compound combines sensory play with sustainability.

-Boosts creativity and imagination as they mold and shape this squishable sensation and learn key fine motor skills along the way.

-Great for use in sensory bins, classrooms and calming corners.

-Ages: 3+

-MSRP: $16.99

-Available: Amazon

Rock The Bells Fresh Dolls (World of EPI)

-This partnership between the World of EPI and Rock the Bells, a hip-hop lifestyle platform founded by LL Cool J, celebrates hip-hop's 50th anniversary through a product line that reflects its culture and authenticity.

-Kids can embrace their love of hip-hop through an assortment of iconic collectable hip-hop dolls, role-play products, kid's costumes, fashion accessories, and coloring books.

-Each doll is adorned culturally representative and contemporary clothing, bringing the fashion influences of hip-hop to the one-of-a-kind artistic sculpts and custom blended skin tones the World of EPI is known for.

-Contemporary modern artist J. Pierce creatively designs thematic coloring books that the young and young at heart can enjoy.

-Ages: 3+

-MSRP: $14.47

-Available: Walmart

Care Bears 40th Anniversary Care-A-Lot Bear (Basic Fun!)

-The Care Bears brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022.

-In celebration of this milestone, meet Care-a-Lot Bear, the very first bear to exist in the magical kingdom of Care-a-Lot.

-This collector's edition bear features beautiful, super-soft, multicolored plush with a unique silver shimmer effect throughout its fur, a shimmery belly badge, and a 40th anniversary logo embroidered

on its foot.

-Includes a certificate of authenticity.

-Ages: 4+

-MSRP: $19.99

-Available: Major retailers

