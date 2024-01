Tracy Butler celebrating 30 years at ABC7

Tracy Butler has spent 30 years of making the Chicago area smile and bringing you the weather.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thirty years of making the Chicago area smile and bringing you the weather.

All morning long we celebrated Tracy Butler on her 30th anniversary here at ABC7.