Community & Events

Navy veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones

EMBED <>More Videos

Veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones

NEW YORK -- As part of Live's ongoing "Good News Story of the Day" series, Kelly and Ryan turned the spotlight on a Navy veteran who has made it his mission to clean and restore headstones of service members.

Trae Zipperer of Ft. Myers, Florida says this mission began as a personal journey to connect with his daughter and American history.

He started out by tracing his family's roots, which pre-date the American Revolution. He learned that he had dozens of family members who fought in the Revolution and on both sides during the Civil War.

As he set out to find the graves of these family members, Zipperer discovered gravestones in a terrible state. So began his mission to clean and restore thousands of military gravestones across the country.

Watch the full interview from 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in the player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmilitarylive kelly and ryan
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News