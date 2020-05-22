Traffic

Construction worker fatally hit by semi on I-94 in Burns Harbor, Indiana; Eastbound lanes closed to traffic near US 20

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (WLS) -- A construction worker was struck and killed after a semi-truck hit the worker's vehicle on I-94 in northwest Indiana Friday morning.

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near U.S.20 in the Burns Harbor area.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Mike Fifield said the construction worker had pulled over onto the right shoulder to take down signage when a semi that had left the roadway struck the vehicle. The construction worker had just gotten out of his vehicle when Sgt. Fifield said it was hit by the semi truck.

The worker was then hit by his own vehicle and killed. Authorities have not released his identity.

After hitting the construction worker's vehicle, the semi truck hit a wall and caught fire. No other injuries have been reported.

Eastbound lanes of I-94 remain closed as police investigate.
