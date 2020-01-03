Traffic

Ramp from Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Kennedy Expressway closes Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ramp from the outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to the outbound Kennedy Expressway will close early Saturday morning.

The closure is part of the Jane Byrne Interchange project and is needed to demolish and rebuild the ramp so it can reopen by the end of 2020, IDOT says.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

A detour will be posted directing Ida B. Wells traffic northbound on Dearborn Street, westbound to Van Buren Street, northbound to Jefferson Street and westbound to the Adams Street ramp to connect to the Kennedy Expressway.

For more information on the Jane Byrne Interchange project, visit www.janebyrneinterchange.org.
