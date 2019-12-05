1 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-90 near O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a four-car chain reaction crash on I-90 just before I-294 near O'Hare Airport Wednesday evening.Illinois State Police said just before 5:15 p.m., a black Volkswagen struck the back of a white Toyota in heavy traffic. The impact caused a chain reaction in the far right lane involving a dark blue Ford and a black Audi.The Rosemont Fire Department took the driver of the Toyota, a woman, to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.All four eastbound lanes were closed as the crash was cleared, but have since reopened.No further information is available, state police said.