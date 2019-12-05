Traffic

1 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-90 near O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a four-car chain reaction crash on I-90 just before I-294 near O'Hare Airport Wednesday evening.

Illinois State Police said just before 5:15 p.m., a black Volkswagen struck the back of a white Toyota in heavy traffic. The impact caused a chain reaction in the far right lane involving a dark blue Ford and a black Audi.

The Rosemont Fire Department took the driver of the Toyota, a woman, to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

All four eastbound lanes were closed as the crash was cleared, but have since reopened.

No further information is available, state police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoo'harecar crashohare airportcrashtraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson officially retires from force: mayor's office
New food stamp rule could affect up to 140K in Illinois
Ring doorbell catches moment driver fatally shot in Sleepy Hollow on SW Side
Teen shot, seriously injured near Elgin elementary school
2nd officer stripped of police powers during investigation into body-slamming incident
Officials: At least 1 injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor
Officials encourage children to help older relatives complete 2020 census
Show More
Girl, 16, thrown in van, groped in Lawndale, CPD says
Judge dismisses lawsuit over exhumation of gangster John Dillinger
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at knifepoint in West Town
Grinch steals town Christmas decorations in Chesterton, Indiana
Fred Hampton remembered on 50th anniversary of death in CPD raid
More TOP STORIES News