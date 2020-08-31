Chicago traffic: Adams Street bridge over Kennedy Expressway closed for replacement work Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adam Street Bridge over the Kennedy Expressway is closed Monday as crews replace the bridge as part of the Jane Byrne Interchange project.The new Adams Street Bridge is expected to open in fall 2022, IDOT said.Adams Street is closed between Halsted and Des Plaines streets.A detour will direct traffic south on Des Plaines Street, West on Van Buren and North on Halsted Street.Bicyclists are detoured south on Halsted Street, east on Harrison Street and north on Clinton Street to get back to Adams Street. Pedestrians are asked to use the Monroe Street bridge as an alternate."The Adams Street bridge is the last of the eleven local street bridges at the interchange to be replaced," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "This major milestone and other recently completed improvements are delivering a safer experience for anyone traveling through the Jane Byrne Interchange. We ask for the public's continued patience, to stay alert, slow down and give their undivided attention going through this and all other work zones."The new bridge will have two westbound lanes with wider sidewalks on both sides of the street.