COMMUTING

Google Maps rolls out new features to help ease your commute

EMBED </>More Videos

Google Maps is rolling out some new features to help ease your commute.

Google Maps is rolling out some new features to help ease your commute.

Using historical Google Maps data from people in the United States and Canada, they found the average person spends a full day per month commuting. That almost adds up to a two-week vacation.

In Chicago, the average time to commute into the city during rush hour traffic is 59 minutes.

Google Maps hopes to give you some relief by helping you plan ahead, prepare for disruptions and possibly avoid them all together.

The new features include a commute tab that provides one-tap access to live traffic and transit information tailored to each commute.

Google Maps will tell you if your commute is going to be a normal one or if you'll need to budget extra time due to situations like accidents or heavy traffic. And in the case of a delay, the app will tell you about alternative route.

There's also a new feature for people whose commutes involve both driving and public transit. You'll know if there's traffic on your drive, when the next train departs, and how long it will take to walk from the train station to the office.

Transit riders in 80 regions worldwide will now be able to see exactly where their bus or train is in real time on the map.

Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play Music are now available through Google Maps so there is no longer a need to toggle between apps.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdrivingcommutingtransportationChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUTING
Metra meets major Positive Train Control milestone
1 dead after South Shore train strikes car, train service resumes
Baaaad boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, rescued by Jon Stewart
Man paddle boards across Hudson River - and makes it to work on time!
More commuting
TRAFFIC
Lake Shore Drive lanes between Monroe, LaSalle to re-open Thursday
Five passengers treated at hospital after plane loses cabin pressure in India
VIDEO: Young boy nearly hit by car while boarding school bus
O'Hare Oasis over Tri-State Tollway now closed for good
More Traffic
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Van Dyke takes the stand
Man shot on bike path is Rogers Park's 2nd fatal shooting in 2 days, same gun used in both
400 guns stolen from UPS facility in Tennessee recovered in Midlothian, ATF says
Kanye West explains tweets about abolishing 13th Amendment
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Show More
Florida man accused of trying to buy girl, 8, for $200K
The Alley to close for 2nd time
Wis. pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths 'help me'
Pritzker's toilet removal a 'scheme to defraud,' inspector general's report says
More News