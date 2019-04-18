Boy, 7, dies after being pinned between school bus, van

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens -- A 7-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a van, pinning him between the vehicle and his school bus, in Queens Wednesday.It happened around 3 p.m. on Gipson Street in Far Rockaway.Authorities say the child, identified as Cameron Brown, had just gotten off his bus and was crossing behind it when he was hit.Police say the van driver, a 22-year-old man, apparently thought he was braking but stepped on the gas instead.A witness said the boy's mother was waiting for him and fainted as a result of the trauma."She was like, 'where's my boy?, this is so much blood'", said witness Lystra Harrison. "And she passed out."The boy was rushed in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries."The cops was all over him trying to resuscitate him and to bring him back to life," said witness Keith Williams. "Doing CPR and it was a hurtful thing to see this little guy."Both drivers remained at the scene.The investigation is ongoing.New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza released the following statement:Carranza visited the victim's family at the hospital.