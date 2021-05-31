Crystal Lake teen, 15, ID'd as 1 of 2 killed in I-90 Hoffman Estates crash involving deer

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the two people killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-90 in Hoffman Estates Monday morning has been identified.Carlos Fajardo, 15, of Crystal Lake, was identified as one of the victims, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.One vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 near milepost 59 at about 1:45 a.m. when it hit a deer and began to slow down as it headed to the right shoulder. The front end of a second vehicle hit the rear of the first vehicle and then overturned.The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals with serious injuries. Two passengers in the vehicles were killed in the crash. Authorities have not released information on the identity of the second person.All lanes of Interstate 90 and the ramps from IL Rt. 59 to westbound Interstate 90 were closed for hours as police investigated the crash.