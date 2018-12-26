The express lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were temorarily closed after a multi-vehicle crash on the inbound expressway near 69th Street.At least two people were hurt in the crash, which occurred after 6:30 a.m. near the point where the express lanes and the inbound lanes merge.The driver and a passenger were pulled out of a black SUV and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Chopper 7HD was over the scene, where crews from the Chicago Fire Department and the Illinois Department of Transportation were seen clearing the site.Drivers were diverted to the local lanes. Although traffic was light on the Dan Ryan on the day after Christmas, the crash caused a huge backup past 95th Street and onto the Bishop Ford Freeway.The CTA Red Line would be a good alternate, for commuters who are not already on the road.