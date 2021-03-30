google

Google Maps will soon default to 'greenest route' helping reduce your carbon footprint

Google Maps may no longer default to the fastest route.

The company says its navigation algorithm will soon select the most fuel-efficient route to take.

If the estimated time of arrival at the destination is the same, Google will choose the route with the lowest carbon footprint.

And if the greener route is longer, the app will show other choices and the let the user select which one to follow.

It will take in factors like inclines and traffic congestion to help reduce environmental impact when driving.

Google Maps will also offer the air quality of the destination, as well as the expected weather conditions for the time of arrival

Expect to see changes later this year.
