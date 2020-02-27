Two people were seriously injured Thursday morning in a crash on Interstate 57 near Interstate 80 in the south suburbs.
The pair was trying to put gas in their disabled vehicle about 7:05 a.m. near northbound I-57 and westbound I-80, Illinois State Police said. Another vehicle hit possibly both the two people and their vehicle from behind, seriously injuring the two.
They were transported to a local hospital, and the vehicle that hit them remained on the scene.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map
All lanes of traffic on I-57 have been shut down, while police investigate.
One vehicle appeared to be significantly off the interstate, and another was on the shoulder.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
I-57 crash near I-80 seriously injures 2; lanes closed
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More