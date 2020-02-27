Traffic

I-57 crash near I-80 seriously injures 2; lanes closed

Two people were seriously injured Thursday morning in a crash on Interstate 57 near Interstate 80 in the south suburbs.

The pair was trying to put gas in their disabled vehicle about 7:05 a.m. near northbound I-57 and westbound I-80, Illinois State Police said. Another vehicle hit possibly both the two people and their vehicle from behind, seriously injuring the two.

They were transported to a local hospital, and the vehicle that hit them remained on the scene.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

All lanes of traffic on I-57 have been shut down, while police investigate.

One vehicle appeared to be significantly off the interstate, and another was on the shoulder.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcar crashtraffictraffic accidentcrashtraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Elderly couple swarmed by police in case of mistaken identity in Oak Park
Police release surveillance video of Avalon Park shooting suspects
Wis. boy, 9, kicked off plane due to motion sickness
'I Have a Dream' virtual reality exhibit debuts at DuSable Museum
Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Loop after accidentally bumping into woman, police say
Stocks open sharply lower; Dow 10% below recent record high
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, mostly sunny Thursday
Chicago mother, 2 children missing since January
Coronavirus: First US case of unknown origin
Dunkin's new Snackin' Bacon was made for meat lovers
Man killed, another critical after shooting in Grand Crossing: police
More TOP STORIES News