IDOT seeking public feedback about Illinois' transportation system

CHICAGO (WLS) --Illinois officials want to hear about your experiences driving down the highways or riding the rails of a commuter train.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is conducting an online survey as a guide on how it plans the state's transportation future.
"We look forward to the public's input each year as an opportunity to improve and grow our transportation system," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. "As the transportation hub of North America, the viability of our system deeply impacts state and national commerce and provides safe and economic travel for Illinois residents. Your opinion matters."
The survey seeks feedback on topics including snow-and-ice removal, commuting habits and driving behavior.
The survey will be available until December 31. To access the survey, click here or visit idot.illinois.gov.