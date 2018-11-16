Jackknifed semi blocking ramp from Indiana Toll Road to Chicago Skyway

A jackknifed semi is blocking traffic on the Indiana Toll Road ramp to the Chicago Skyway near the state line between Illinois and Indiana.
All westbound lanes are closed heading into Illinois. Traffic is being detoured off at Indianapolis Boulevard.
The semi-trailer appears to have crossed over from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes and then crashed into the guardrails in the westbound lanes.
It is not known if there were any injuries.
