Lyft offering free rides to screenings for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's October 1st and the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Lyft is partnering with Rush University Medical Center and The Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force to provide free rides to and from breast cancer screenings.
"Access to transportation is a major barrier that delays a patient's breast cancer screening appointment," said Paris Thomas, Community Health Manager at the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force. "We are thrilled to be working with Lyft to eliminate this barrier and promote access to high quality breast care for all."
Now through October 31st, riders can request a code for two free Lyft rides, up to $15 per ride, when scheduling an appointment at participating screening sites in the Chicagoland area.
Code is valid for appointments made at the following locations:
Rush University Medical Center, 1653 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612
Rush Oak Park Medical Center, 520 S Maple Ave., Oak Park, IL 60304
Loyola University Medical Center, 2160 S 1st Ave., Maywood, IL 60153
Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, 2525 Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60616
Swedish Covenant Hospital, 2739 W Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60625
Advocate Christ Breast Center, 4545 W 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453
St. Alexius Hospital, 1555 Barrington Rd., Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Stroger Hospital,1969 W Ogden Ave., Chicago, IL 60612
UIC, 1740 W Taylor St., Chicago, IL 60612
AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, 2233 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622
UChicago Medicine, 5841 S Maryland Ave., Chicago, IL 60637
