u.s. & world

Boulder 'the size of a building' blocks Colorado highway after rockslide

CORTEZ, Colo. -- A pair of massive boulders, one described as being the size of a building, rolled off a Colorado hillside and smashed into a highway Friday.

The two boulders "destroyed the full width of the highway pavement" and left an 8-foot-deep trench across both lanes on the roadway. Crews will have to blast apart one of the rocks that settled on the road before it can be re-opened.

The rockslide occurred along Highway 145 between Cortez and Telluride in the state's southwestern corner. The damaged stretch of road will be closed indefinitely while repairs are made.

A photo posted by the City of Ouray showed a person posing in front of one of the boulders, which appeared as big as a two-story house.

It's not immediately clear what caused the rockslide. No injuries have been reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcoloradobizarreu.s. & worldroad closure
U.S. & WORLD
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
And the best beach in America is...
Maine ends non-medical vaccine exemptions
Beach dangers to be aware of this Memorial Day weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday
American Airlines Flight 191: Loved ones remember victims 40 years later
Family: Woman lied about being missing Bradley sister who disappeared 18 years ago
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
This travel hack will change how you travel with jeans
Stan Lee's ex-business manager arrested on elder abuse charges
Show More
Dating scam artist had 20 alleged victims in 8 states
2 men killed trying to jump car over open drawbridge
Beach dangers to be aware of this Memorial Day weekend
And the best beach in America is...
Man charged in murder of missing mother, son
More TOP STORIES News