Tree falls on cars on Lake Shore Drive near downtown Chicago; 1 injured, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Watch the moment massive tree falls on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive tree came crashing down on two cars as they drove down Lake Shore Drive Friday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the "healthy" tree fell in the northbound lanes near Schiller Street in the Gold Coast.

RAW VIDEO | Moment tree falls on Lake Shore Drive
ABC7 Eyewitness News obtained video that captured the moment a massive tree came crashing down on Lake Shore Drive.


Firefighters and city forestry personnel were cutting up the tree in the northbound lanes in an attempt to remove it, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

"The tree came down in the wind. It made a nice slice down the trunk of the tree. Half of it fell," Langford said.

WATCH | CFD works to clear large tree that fell on Lake Shore Drive

The Chicago Fire Department worked to remove a large tree that fell on Lake Shore Drive Friday afternoon near Schiller in the Gold Coast.



The tree hit at least one car, he said. Another car was damaged but it may have hit the other car.

Three people in the crash refused treatment, while one person was taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Langford said.



Traffic was getting by in two lanes as of 3:15 p.m.

Winds were gusting at 35 mph at O'Hare Airport on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.



A high wave warning closed most of Chicago's beaches to swimming on the first day they were to be reopened since closing over a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.


The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
