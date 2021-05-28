Tree falls on cars on Lake Shore Drive near downtown Chicago; 1 injured, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10709318" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 Eyewitness News obtained video that captured the moment a massive tree came crashing down on Lake Shore Drive.

Officers from the CPD traffic unit along with @ChicagoCAPS18 responded quickly to an accident on Lake Shore Drive involving a large tree & multiple vehicles.



Officers directed traffic & maneuvered resources to care for the injured and remove debris. Avoid the area.

Large healthy tree falls on Lake Shore Drive. One person transported in good condition. Two cars hit. About 1400 north in north lanes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive tree came crashing down on two cars as they drove down Lake Shore Drive Friday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.Chicago Fire Department officials said the "healthy" tree fell in the northbound lanes near Schiller Street in the Gold Coast.Firefighters and city forestry personnel were cutting up the tree in the northbound lanes in an attempt to remove it, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford."The tree came down in the wind. It made a nice slice down the trunk of the tree. Half of it fell," Langford said.The tree hit at least one car, he said. Another car was damaged but it may have hit the other car.Three people in the crash refused treatment, while one person was taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Langford said.Traffic was getting by in two lanes as of 3:15 p.m.Winds were gusting at 35 mph at O'Hare Airport on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.A high wave warning closed most of Chicago's beaches to swimming on the first day they were to be reopened since closing over a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.