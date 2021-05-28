Tree falls on cars on Lake Shore Drive near downtown Chicago; 1 injured, officials say

Chicago Fire Department officials said the "healthy" tree fell in the northbound lanes near Schiller Street in the Gold Coast.
RAW VIDEO | Moment tree falls on Lake Shore Drive
Firefighters and city forestry personnel were cutting up the tree in the northbound lanes in an attempt to remove it, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.
"The tree came down in the wind. It made a nice slice down the trunk of the tree. Half of it fell," Langford said.
WATCH | CFD works to clear large tree that fell on Lake Shore Drive
The tree hit at least one car, he said. Another car was damaged but it may have hit the other car.
Three people in the crash refused treatment, while one person was taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Langford said.
Officers from the CPD traffic unit along with @ChicagoCAPS18 responded quickly to an accident on Lake Shore Drive involving a large tree & multiple vehicles.— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 28, 2021
Officers directed traffic & maneuvered resources to care for the injured and remove debris. Avoid the area. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/fuRUW7zAKl
Traffic was getting by in two lanes as of 3:15 p.m.
Winds were gusting at 35 mph at O'Hare Airport on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Large healthy tree falls on Lake Shore Drive. One person transported in good condition. Two cars hit. About 1400 north in north lanes. pic.twitter.com/pVmvLC3kND— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 28, 2021
A high wave warning closed most of Chicago's beaches to swimming on the first day they were to be reopened since closing over a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.