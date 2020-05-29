Reopening Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces shared streets plan, 6 pilot corridors

Chatham: 75th Street from Calumet Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Lakeview: Broadway from Belmont Avenue to Diversey Parkway

Little Village: 26th Street from Central Park to Harding Avenue

Rush and Division: Rush Street from Oak Street to Cedar Street

Near West Side: Taylor Street from Loomis Street to Ashland Avenue

West Loop: Randolph Street from Expressway no further than Elizabeth Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially announced a shared streets plan for Chicago Friday. It will be known as Chicago's "Our Streets" plan.The plan will close down some city streets in order to make more room for pedestrians and cyclists. It comes one day after Lightfoot announced the city would be moving into Phase 3 of reopening on Wednesday.Chicago Departments of Transportation Commissioners Gia Biagi and Rosa Escareno joined Lightfoot in her announcement Friday.Friday's announcement outlines two main uses for Chicago's streets as the city looks to move into Phase 3 of its "Protecting Chicago" reopening framework. First, the city plans to convert streets, or portions of those streets and cross-streets, in key commercial corridors throughout the city into expanded outdoor dining, providing much-needed relief to restaurants of all sizes. Second, the city will also convert residential streets to provide Chicagoans with additional transportation options and space for outside recreational activities while safely social distancing throughout many different neighborhoods as the state's stay-at-home order is lifted."As our city looks to move into the next phase of our reopening framework, it is essential that we take additional steps to protect the health and safety of Chicagoans as they visit local businesses and travel throughout the city," Lightfoot said.The city has identified six corridors to pilot expanded outdoor dining. These areas have been selected based upon location, proximity to local businesses and residents for ease of walking and biking, and impact to traffic, officials said. Over the coming weeks and after the city's official move into Phase 3, the roads in these areas will close to through traffic during specified hours, and restaurants will be allowed to move tables and chairs into the streets to accommodate additional capacity for guests looking to dine outdoors, the city said..The six pilot streets included in the program are:After the initial pilots have launched, the city will evaluate the potential to expand programming to other areas in the city. Beginning Monday, chambers of commerce, SSAs, business associations and restaurants in groups of three or more can visit the city website,, to submit an application for expanded outdoor dining. This will allow for existing, fully-licensed retail food establishments to temporarily use streets or private property for outdoor dining and drinking until 11 p.m. However, the city's 9 p.m. liquor sales curfew remains in effect at all retail establishments. More information on the application process and supporting documents will be made available on the website, and the city will be hosting multiple informational sessions with potential applicants in the coming days.Under the Phase 3 reopening framework, establishments with an active Retail Food Establishment license may reopen for outside dining only, subject to the restrictions in the Food Service guidelines. Businesses that do not serve food, such as bars and lounges, must remain closed except for carry-out or delivery, city officials said. In addition to the opportunities available under the Expanded Outdoor Dining program, food-serving establishments may open outdoor patios, rooftops, rooms with retractable roofs, indoor spaces where 50% or more of a wall can be removed via the opening of windows, doors, or panels provided that dining tables are within 8-feet from such openings and sidewalk cafes. Sidewalk cafe permits are also being issued.