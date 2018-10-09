ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) --A switch problem at the Roselle Metra station is causing major problems on the Metra Milwaukee District West line Tuesday morning.
Trains are originating and terminating at Roselle because both main tracks are blocked. Crews have to move a disabled train that had no passengers on it. This will take some time. There are inbound trains backed up behind it.
Officials said they aren't sure how long trains will be affected, but extensive delays are expected. Metra riders heading into Chicago should board at Roselle or seek alternate transportation.
Metra commuters should listen for platform announcements, follow @MetraMDW on Twitter or check "Find Next Departure" on metrarail.com for real-time updates.