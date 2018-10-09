TRAFFIC

Metra Milwaukee District West switch problem at Roselle causing major delays

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A switch problem at the Roselle Metra station is causing major problems on the Metra Milwaukee District West line Tuesday morning.

Trains are originating and terminating at Roselle because both main tracks are blocked. Crews have to move a disabled train that had no passengers on it. This will take some time. There are inbound trains backed up behind it.

Officials said they aren't sure how long trains will be affected, but extensive delays are expected. Metra riders heading into Chicago should board at Roselle or seek alternate transportation.

Metra commuters should listen for platform announcements, follow @MetraMDW on Twitter or check "Find Next Departure" on metrarail.com for real-time updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetratraffic delayRoselle
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Normal service resumes on CTA Red Line after mechanical issue at Jackson
1 injured after semi-trailer, motorcycle catch fire on I-80 in Joliet area
Average person spends a day commuting per month
Lake Shore Drive lanes between Monroe, LaSalle to re-open Thursday
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman pushing car killed in Streamwood crash
Nikki Haley resigning as US ambassador to UN
Police: 3 CPD officers assaulted, locked inside Englewood home
Amazon holding job fair Tuesday, looking to fill 6,000 Chicago area positions
Police release sketch of suspect who exposed himself in Oak Lawn
Boy, 16, shot to death in Montclare
Hurricane Michael Live Tracker: Category 2 storm heading toward Florida coast
Photo of late husband stolen from woman's cart at Walmart
Show More
Kanye West to meet with President Trump at White House Thursday
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
More News