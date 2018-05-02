TRAFFIC

Metra North Central Service impacted by derailment near Mundelein

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Train service on the Metra North Central Service continued to be delayed Wednesday evening after a freight train's wheel slipped off the tracks near Mundelein.

Service was terminated at Vernon Hills , Metra said at about 3:15 p.m. The spokesman for Canadian National said the only one wheel is off the tracks, which they do not consider a true derailment.

Just after 5 p.m, Metra trains were beginning to one-by-one get through to Antioch, but Metra officials urged passengers to be patient as delays will continue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetratrain derailmentMundeleinGrayslakeRound Lake BeachLake VillaAntiochLake County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News