Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway reopens at exit for Stevenson Expressway after crash, vehicle fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway reopened at the exit for the Stevenson Expressway and Lake Shore Drive after a three-vehicle crash and fire.

Authorities responded about 3:48 p.m. to the outbound expressway near 18th Street for a crash and a possible rollover, according to Illinois State Police. One of the vehicles caught fire.

The crash involved three vehicles, each driven by a single driver, according to preliminary information from state police. There were only minor injuries, and no one has been transported to a hospital.

The outbound lanes were blocked between 18th Street and Canalport Avenue and reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

There are residual backups following the incident, and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
