O'Hare Oasis over Tri-State Tollway now closed for good

Don't plan on stopping at the O'Hare Oasis for a cup of coffee or anything else on Wednesday. It closed at midnight.Crews will be tearing it down, as part of the project to widen the Tri-State Tollway. The two gas stations are staying open."While it is sad to close the chapter on a part of the agency's history, we're excited about what the future will bring," said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Liz Gorman. "Removing the oasis will allow us to make tremendous roadway improvements that will benefit our customers by reducing travel times and improving service."The Illinois Tollway will be relocating the I-PASS Customer Service Center to the Hinsdale Oasis in September.