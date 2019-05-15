I-80/94 accident: Overturned semi-truck spills honey on EB lanes at Calumet Avenue

A semi-truck overturned and spilled honey on the eastbound lanes of I-80-94 at Calumet Avenue in northwest Indiana Wednesday morning, causing a large backup.Indiana State Police said a semi hauling containers of "Amber Honey" lost control and rolled over, and several of the containers leaked onto the highway. Police said the semi was entering eastbound I-80/94 from Calumet Avenue when the front axle broke, causing the driver to lose control and roll over.No injuries have been reported. The semi driver said he had just fueled up and the truck was also leaking fuel.The crash has left several lanes blocked. Police said there will be an extended clean up because of the spill.