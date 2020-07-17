SB Dan Ryan reopens after crashes leave 2 dead, baby critically injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6321962" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The southbound Dan Ryan Expressway has reopened on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The southbound Dan Ryan Expressway has reopened on the South Side after several crashes have left two people dead and an infant critically injured Friday morning, Illinois State police said.The first crash occurred between two vehicles at about 12:04 a.m.. in the southbound lanes at 83rd Street. Police said the driver of one vehicle fled the scene and the driver of the second vehicle abandoned the crashed car.Police said a man later returned to the crashed car and was struck and killed by a third vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle stayed on the scene and called 911.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.At 1:27 a.m., police said multiple vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes at 87th Street where lanes have been reduced due to construction.An infant was injured in the crash and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said. A man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.A person is in custody for possible DUI from the crash, police said.A third crash and car fire was later reported near 73rd Street at about 3:53 a.m., where one person died, police said.One driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.The southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed at 71st Street while police investigated and reopened at about 9:45 a.m..