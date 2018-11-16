One westbound lane is blocked on the Indiana Toll Road ramp to the Chicago Skyway near the state line between Illinois and Indiana after a semi jackknifed Friday morning.Initially, all westbound lanes were closed heading into Illinois and traffic was being detoured off at Indianapolis Boulevard. By 8:30 a.m., the jackknifed semi was cleared from the scene and one lane was opened.The semi-trailer appears to have crossed over from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes and then crashed into the guardrails in the westbound lanes.It is not known if there were any injuries.