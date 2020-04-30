Traffic

Tri-State Tollway crash: Semi overturns on I-294 blocking SB near SW Highway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi crashed and overturned on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning int he south suburbs.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-294 near Southwest Highway. The semi was turned onto its side after it apparently hit a wooden sound barrier wall, leading to debris to be scattered on the roadway.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

It is not known if there were any injuries. The semi was not pulling a trailer.

The crash has forced traffic to get by on the shoulder, creating a back of one to two miles.By 7 a.m., two lanes of traffic were opened up as the semi was moved to the side of the road and by 8:30 a.m., all lanes were back open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicago ridgetrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CFD commander owns home that held packed house party, alderman says
IL stay-at-home order faces legal challenge as COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
With Illinois stay-at-home order changes coming Friday, La Grange businesses thank customers with parade
UIC surgery tech on verge of retirement dies from COVID-19
Michigan woman charged after Edens Expressway standoff
Show More
Woman hit in face by ball at Wrigley sues Cubs, MLB
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
What to know about Indiana's 17,835 COVID-19 cases
2 Ill. men face murder charges after woman's body found
Mayor Lightfoot, Supt. Brown announce new CPD operation areas across city
More TOP STORIES News