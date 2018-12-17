Semi-truck partially hanging over exit ramp on Kennedy Expressway after crash

The Foster Avenue exit is closed on the outbound Kennedy Expressway Monday morning because of a semi-truck that crashed and is partially hanging over the ramp.The crash occurred after 4 a.m. The semi-truck knocked down an electrical box and there are live wires underneath the truck, which is complicating efforts to clear the truck from the exit ramp.In addition to the ramp closure, the right lane of the Kennedy is blocked.Chicago police and IDOT are on the scene of the crash. The crash resulted in only minor injuries.