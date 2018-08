It's another sign that spring is near. The Chicago Department of Transportation said it will close the Wabash Avenue Bridge on Wednesday to do final testing in advance of the spring boat run season.The bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. During that time, northbound vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists should cross the Chicago River at State Street.CDOT will be testing and balancing the bridge during the closure.