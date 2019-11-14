Traffic

What's Driving You Crazy: Requesting an IDOT salt truck

This week's "What's Driving You Crazy question comes from Mike on Facebook.

He asks "How can I ask IDOT to salt Milwaukee Ave between Glenview and Vernon Hills. Very slippery & accidents are going to happen if they don't."

IDOT says when there is a concern an area had been missed or deteriorated to call and leave a message on their general line 800-452-4368. IDOT says there won't be an immediate response, but the information will get routed to the highway district and the call will be returned when time allows.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffic
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Teams of shoplifters target Chicago stores
Get a free coffee with Starbucks' 2-for-1 deal Thursday
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, still cold Thursday
Ex-Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick announces presidential bid
CTU members to begin voting on CPS contract agreement
Missing autistic boy, 15, from Wrightwood on South Side
Son charged with fatally shooting father during argument in Des Plaines
More TOP STORIES News