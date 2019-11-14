What's Driving You Crazy: Requesting an IDOT salt truck

This week's "What's Driving You Crazy question comes from Mike on Facebook.
He asks "How can I ask IDOT to salt Milwaukee Ave between Glenview and Vernon Hills. Very slippery & accidents are going to happen if they don't."
IDOT says when there is a concern an area had been missed or deteriorated to call and leave a message on their general line 800-452-4368. IDOT says there won't be an immediate response, but the information will get routed to the highway district and the call will be returned when time allows.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News