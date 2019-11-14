What's Driving You Crazy: Requesting an IDOT salt truck

This week's "What's Driving You Crazy question comes from Mike on Facebook.He asks "How can I ask IDOT to salt Milwaukee Ave between Glenview and Vernon Hills. Very slippery & accidents are going to happen if they don't."IDOT says when there is a concern an area had been missed or deteriorated to call and leave a message on their general line 800-452-4368. IDOT says there won't be an immediate response, but the information will get routed to the highway district and the call will be returned when time allows.