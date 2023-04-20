Blue Island train derailment leaves cars smashed near track

A train derailment in south suburban Blue Island Wednesday night caused at least 15 cars to go off the rails.

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A freight train derailed in south suburban Blue Island Wednesday night, police said.

Crew remained on the scene Thursday morning, working to clear the train cars that detailed. It is expected it to be a slow, painstaking task.

It happened near 136th and Chatham streets in Blue Island. Officials said a preliminary investigation has revealed approximately 15 cars with one possible tanker derailed.

Authorities said they've confirmed that no hazardous materials were spilled at the scene. At this time, it is not known if there are any injuries, but several parked vehicles near the track were crushed by the toppled train cars.

CSX released a statement saying < "At around 9:24pm, a CSX train derailed 13 cars in Blue Island, IL at the Thornton, Rd and 136th street crossing. There were no hazardous materials involved. There were no injuries as a result of the incident and no leaks or spills. CSX appreciates the swift response of the local first responders. Safety is our top priority as we work to clear the crossings impacted by the incident and fully restore the area. The cause of the incident is under investigation."

Of course, the big question is: how did this happen? The NTSB is expected to arrive on the scene Thursday morning.