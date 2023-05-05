WATCH LIVE

Latino-owned fitness boutique Train Moment opens 3rd location

By WLS
Friday, May 5, 2023 11:09AM
Latino-owned fitness boutique Train Moment has opened its third location in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Against all odds, a local, Latino-owned boutique fitness studio is celebrating the opening of its third location, despite an initial launch that took place only four months before the start of the pandemic.

The owners of Train Moment, husband and wife duo Nik and Kati Rodriguez, joined ABC7 to talk about their business and how it came to be.

They also talked about how they survived a pandemic shutdown only months after opening their first location.

They had a grand opening for the Lincoln Park location Wednesday. They also have locations in the West Loop and in Milwaukee.

