Frozen chicken nuggets scattered for blocks in Tenn. train-truck collision

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of pounds of frozen chicken nuggets were strewn around a Newport, Tennessee, intersection Friday during an accident between a train and a tractor-trailer. (WVLT)

NEWPORT, Tenn. --
Thousands of pounds of frozen chicken nuggets were strewn around a Tennessee intersection Friday during an accident between a train and a tractor-trailer.

A witness told local television station WVLT that there were "chicken nuggets for blocks" after the bizarre accident at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Main Street.

The Cooke County Emergency Management Agency said the truck was carrying 39,000 pounds of Tyson-brand chicken nuggets. The Department of Agriculture condemned the entire load of chicken after the accident.



"We will have officers stand by to make sure no one comes by to pick up any of the chicken," Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults said as cleanup efforts were getting underway.

No injuries were reported. The intersection was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess but opened again by Friday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chickentrain accidenttrain crashbizarreu.s. & worldtruck crashTennessee
Top Stories
Chicago police fatally shoot pit bull that killed woman in South Deering
Deep stuff: Chicago will be site of US Pizza Museum
Boy, 3, dies after being pulled from South Side house fire
Lollapalooza 2018: Hot weather could prove dangerous for festival goers
Mother, daughter killed in Hoffman Estates crash
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman sexually assaulted in Loop
2018 ComEd Icebox Derby
Show More
Donald Trump insults LeBron James' intelligence: 'I like Mike'
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
Brian Urlacher to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday
More News