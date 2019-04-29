Travel

CTA offers $150 rides on 1920s railcars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA will offer rides on vintage 1920s L trains on May 11.

For $150, riders can take a day-long trip aboard the CTA's 1923-vintage railcars 4271 and 4272, the crown jewels of the CTA's vintage vehicle collection.

The rides are part of a fundraiser to support the preservation efforts of the CTA Heritage Fleet Program and the Fox River Trolley Museum.

Trip details & route:
1. Linden to Ashland/ 63rd via the Loop
2. Ashland/ 63rd to Harlem/ Lake via the Loop
3. Lunch
4. Harlem/ Lake to Midway via the Loop

5. Midway to 54th/ Cermak via the Loop
6. 54th/ Cermak to Howard via the Loop
7. The trip will return to and end at Howard where passengers can take a regular Purple Line train back to Linden (free transfer).

Tickets are limited and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

