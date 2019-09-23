Fall guide to exploring Illinois

Marla Cichowski with the Illinois Office of Tourism joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio with a guide to what you can do this fall.
Some of her top suggestions include Mississippi Palisades State Park and Grandview Drive in Peoria if you're looking to see some of those beautiful fall colors.
If you don't mind a drive, Cichowski said to check out apple cider donuts at Curtis Orchards, or Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton for a romantic getaway. Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort in Uticais is also a great spot for the whole family.
For more idea or more information of Cichowski's recommendations, check out EnjoyIllinois.com