Fall vacation destinations for Chicago residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're eager to skip town this season, you're not alone. Chicago residents are falling in love with the idea of a fall getaway.According to TripAdvisor's Annual Fall Survey, a leisurely autumn escape from Chicago is not uncommon. 85 percent of the survey's 3000 respondents said they plan to take a vacation, and 41 percent intend to fly to their destination.The TripAdvisor findings say the five most popular destinations for Chicagoans departing from O'Hare and Midway this fall are Las Vegas, Orlando, London, Rome and Los Angeles.