American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Chicago diverted after possible odor reported

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WLS) -- Some travelers heading from Phoenix to Chicago Saturday are seeing serious delays after their American Airlines flight was diverted to New Mexico.

Several fire trucks responded to the airport in Albuquerque Saturday.

American Airlines said Flight 883 was diverted after a possible odor was reported in the cabin.

The plane was then evacuated and passengers were put on a different aircraft. They're expected to arrive around 1 a.m.

No other details are known at this time.
