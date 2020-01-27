Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to open this week

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- A popular winter attraction in Lake Geneva is set to open later this week.
Ice Castles said it will open on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Geneva National Resort & Club. Tickets are available for purchase online now.
"Our partnership with Geneva National Resort will allow us to create an even bigger castle with more interactive features and magical elements for guests to enjoy," said Ryan Davis, CEO of Ice Castles, when the new location in Lake Geneva was announced last year.
The seasonal entertainment company based in Utah is known to create elaborate castles built entirely from ice in several cities across North America. Last winter, Ice Castles at Lake Geneva drew in thousands of people despite fluctuating temperatures and a Polar Vortex, according to the company.
Professional ice artisans grow, harvest and hand-place up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the outdoor attraction. The experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, crawl spaces and slot canyons, which are illuminated at night with color-changing LED lights.
