Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: JetBlue is first US airline to require travelers to wear face coverings

In this Oct. 18, 2019, photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies into Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW YORK CITY -- JetBlue is the first major U.S. airline to require all customers to wear face coverings during travel to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Lack of passengers grounds about one-third of world's airliners and they need special care while idle

The company announced Monday that the new policy goes into effect on May 4.

The airline had previously required all crew members to wear face coverings while working.

"Wearing a face covering isn't about protecting yourself it's about protecting those around you," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue. "This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well."

RELATED: Starting to wear a face mask in public? What you need to know about when you need to wash it and when you need to toss it

Customers will be asked to cover their mouth and nose throughout their travels, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicjetbluecovid 19 outbreakflight attendantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Family: St. Charles Smithfield Foods worker dies from COVID-19
Judge orders more social distancing at Cook County Jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules in favor of lawmaker who sued over Illinois' stay-at-home order
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Family: St. Charles Smithfield Foods worker dies from COVID-19
Nurse dies after contracting COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Thousands of Illinois nursing home workers set strike date
Judge orders more social distancing at Cook County Jail
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Evening showers, patchy fog overnight
Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy
Some graduating high school seniors will still be able to walk across the stage next week
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin tops 6K COVID-19 cases, with 281 deaths
Loretto Hospital opens COVID-19 testing site on Chicago's West Side
More TOP STORIES News