Metra to provide early getaway trains on Halloween

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra will provide early getaway service from downtown Chicago on its four busiest lines Thursday, October 31 so riders can get home in time for Halloween activities.
Metra's Union Pacific North, Northwest and West lines and the BNSF Line will offer at least one additional early afternoon departure on Halloween.
All other lines will operate their normal weekday schedules. The first early service trains are scheduled to depart downtown terminals at 2:25 p.m.
The Halloween schedule can be found here: https://metrarail.com/riding-metra/service-updates/halloween-early-getaways
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More